Air India caps fares on flights from Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi after Pahalgam terror attack

  • In view of Pahalgam terror attack, Air India on Wednesday capped fares of Air India flights from Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi.

Livemint
Published23 Apr 2025, 06:23 PM IST
Air India caps fares on flights from Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi.
Air India caps fares on flights from Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi.

Pahalgam terror attack: Air India on Wednesday announced that fares on flights from Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi have been capped to ensure affordability, following terror attack in tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

“Any high fares shown on booking sites may be due to multi-stop routes or higher cabin classes, offering a mix of direct and indirect options,” said the airline in a post on X.

Also Read | Pahalgam terror attack: Navy officer Vinay Narwal’s wife bids emotional farewell

Stating that they remain committed to assisting all passengers during this time, the airline said, “We are also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till 30th April 2025 on these sectors.”

For further assistance, please connect with our contact centre at 011 69329333 , 011 69329999.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet also issued an advisory.

“In light of the recent tragedy in Pahalgam, we are extending waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for travel to and from Srinagar, valid until April 30. This applies to all bookings made on or before April 22,” said the airline.

The airline added that they stand in heartfelt solidarity with the victims, their families, and all those affected during this difficult time.

Also Read | Pahalgam terror attack: In just six hours, 3,337 people flown out from Srinagar

Earlier in the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the government is making efforts to ensure the safe travel of tourists from Srinagar and also issued "strict instructions" to Airlines to avoid any fare surges.

“Strict instructions were given to Airline companies to avoid any fare surges, Fares are being monitored and kept at reasonable level,” said Naidu in a post on X.

He added that food and water are being provided at the airport, and an extra tent had been set up outside for those waiting.

Also Read | Full list of names of Pahalgam terror attack victims

“Between 6 AM and 12 PM today, Srinagar Airport handled 20 Departures with 3337 Pax,” the minister said, adding, “I’m personally monitoring the situation and in constant touch with Home Ministry & airline operators. This is a time for solidarity. We stand with every citizen and will ensure all support needed.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsIndiaAir India caps fares on flights from Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi after Pahalgam terror attack
MoreLess
First Published:23 Apr 2025, 06:23 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.