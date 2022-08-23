Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on increasing airline fleet: 'Future of Air India to be..' | Watch2 min read . 03:33 PM IST
- Air India CEO-MD Campbell Wilson on Tuesday informed that the future of Air India is ‘going to be very bright’
The chief executive officer and managing director of Air India Campbell Wilson on Tuesday informed that the future of Air India is “going to be very bright" however, noted that no comments will be made regarding its plans of increasing Air India fleet.
The chief executive officer and managing director of Air India Campbell Wilson on Tuesday informed that the future of Air India is “going to be very bright" however, noted that no comments will be made regarding its plans of increasing Air India fleet.
According to news agency ANI report, when asked about plans of increasing Air India fleet, CEO-MD Campbell Wilson said, “We will be commenting on those things in due course...Future of Air India is going to be very bright. It is very exciting, I'm happy to be here but I've no further comments..."
According to news agency ANI report, when asked about plans of increasing Air India fleet, CEO-MD Campbell Wilson said, “We will be commenting on those things in due course...Future of Air India is going to be very bright. It is very exciting, I'm happy to be here but I've no further comments..."
Meanwhile, in another development, aviation regulator DGCA said last week that more than 97 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in July, 7.6% lower than the 1.05 crore who travelled in June. Overall, 6.69 crore people travelled on domestic flights in the January-July period of 2022, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated in its monthly statement.
Meanwhile, in another development, aviation regulator DGCA said last week that more than 97 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in July, 7.6% lower than the 1.05 crore who travelled in June. Overall, 6.69 crore people travelled on domestic flights in the January-July period of 2022, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated in its monthly statement.
The rainy season is usually a lean period for the aviation sector in India and IndiGo, which is the country's largest carrier, carried 57.11 lakh passengers in July, a 58.8% share of the domestic market, it mentioned. Vistara flew 10.13 lakh passengers and Air India flew 8.14 lakh passengers in July this year, according to the data shared by the DGCA. Go First, SpiceJet, AirAsia India and Alliance Air carried 7.95 lakh, 7.76 lakh, 4.42 lakh, 1.12 lakh passengers, respectively, in July, the data showed.
The rainy season is usually a lean period for the aviation sector in India and IndiGo, which is the country's largest carrier, carried 57.11 lakh passengers in July, a 58.8% share of the domestic market, it mentioned. Vistara flew 10.13 lakh passengers and Air India flew 8.14 lakh passengers in July this year, according to the data shared by the DGCA. Go First, SpiceJet, AirAsia India and Alliance Air carried 7.95 lakh, 7.76 lakh, 4.42 lakh, 1.12 lakh passengers, respectively, in July, the data showed.
The occupancy rate or load factor for SpiceJet was 84.7% in July, the DGCA noted. The occupancy rate of Vistara, IndiGo, Go First, AirAsia India and Air India was 84.3%, 77.7%, 76.5%, 75.2% and 71.1%, respectively, in July, it added. During the last two years, the aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The occupancy rate or load factor for SpiceJet was 84.7% in July, the DGCA noted. The occupancy rate of Vistara, IndiGo, Go First, AirAsia India and Air India was 84.3%, 77.7%, 76.5%, 75.2% and 71.1%, respectively, in July, it added. During the last two years, the aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The DGCA data mentioned that in July this year, AirAsia India had the best on-time performance of 95.5% at four metro airports -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Vistara and Go First were at the second and third positions at these four airports in July with 89% and 84.1% on-time performance respectively, the DGCA said.
The DGCA data mentioned that in July this year, AirAsia India had the best on-time performance of 95.5% at four metro airports -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Vistara and Go First were at the second and third positions at these four airports in July with 89% and 84.1% on-time performance respectively, the DGCA said.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)