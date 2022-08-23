The occupancy rate or load factor for SpiceJet was 84.7% in July, the DGCA noted. The occupancy rate of Vistara, IndiGo, Go First, AirAsia India and Air India was 84.3%, 77.7%, 76.5%, 75.2% and 71.1%, respectively, in July, it added. During the last two years, the aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.