Whilst the story is more complicated than has been reported, there are clearly some lessons we can and must learn, CEO Campbell Wilson told employees in an internal communication.
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson in an internal communication told staff to report any improper behaviour on aircraft to the authorities at the earliest even if the matter appears to have been settled.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson in an internal communication told staff to report any improper behaviour on aircraft to the authorities at the earliest even if the matter appears to have been settled.
In an internal communication with staff, Wilson reflected on the urinating incident to say that “the repulsion felt by the affected passenger is totally understandable and we share her distress," as reported by news agency PTI.
In an internal communication with staff, Wilson reflected on the urinating incident to say that “the repulsion felt by the affected passenger is totally understandable and we share her distress," as reported by news agency PTI.
“Whilst the story is more complicated than has been reported, there are clearly some lessons we can and must learn," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Whilst the story is more complicated than has been reported, there are clearly some lessons we can and must learn," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Most importantly is that, if an incident on our aircraft involves improper behaviour of such magnitude, we must report it to authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if we genuinely believe that the matter has been settled between the parties involved."
“Most importantly is that, if an incident on our aircraft involves improper behaviour of such magnitude, we must report it to authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if we genuinely believe that the matter has been settled between the parties involved."
"The same applies in the case of passengers deemed to meet the threshold of 'Unruly'," he said.
"The same applies in the case of passengers deemed to meet the threshold of 'Unruly'," he said.
As per the latest updates, a Look Out Circular (LoC) has been issued against the accused who had allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger on an Air India flight, to prevent him from leaving the country. In another update, only 4 crew members have joined the investigation so far. Others are to join the probe today. “A team of Delhi police reached Mumbai to meet a relative of accused S Mishra pertaining to getting information about the accused," according to a statement by Delhi Police.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the latest updates, a Look Out Circular (LoC) has been issued against the accused who had allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger on an Air India flight, to prevent him from leaving the country. In another update, only 4 crew members have joined the investigation so far. Others are to join the probe today. “A team of Delhi police reached Mumbai to meet a relative of accused S Mishra pertaining to getting information about the accused," according to a statement by Delhi Police.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The police said the accused, Shankar Mishra, is the vice-president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California. A senior police official said, "Mishra is a resident of Mumbai. We had sent our teams to Mumbai at his known locations but he was absconding. Our teams are trying to trace him".
The police said the accused, Shankar Mishra, is the vice-president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California. A senior police official said, "Mishra is a resident of Mumbai. We had sent our teams to Mumbai at his known locations but he was absconding. Our teams are trying to trace him".
Ten days after the shocking November 26 urinating incident on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, another episode of a drunk male passenger allegedly urinating on a female passenger's blanket was reported on the Paris-Delhi sector but there was no penal action after he gave a written apology, officials said on Thursday.
Ten days after the shocking November 26 urinating incident on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, another episode of a drunk male passenger allegedly urinating on a female passenger's blanket was reported on the Paris-Delhi sector but there was no penal action after he gave a written apology, officials said on Thursday.
This incident happened on December 6, on Air India flight 142, and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, following which the male passenger was apprehended, they said. It is not known yet, that which class the passengers were travelling in.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This incident happened on December 6, on Air India flight 142, and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, following which the male passenger was apprehended, they said. It is not known yet, that which class the passengers were travelling in.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The flight landed around 9:40am at Delhi and the airport security was informed that the male passenger was "under the influence of alcohol and he was not following the instructions of the cabin crew and he later peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger", airport officials told news agency PTI.
The flight landed around 9:40am at Delhi and the airport security was informed that the male passenger was "under the influence of alcohol and he was not following the instructions of the cabin crew and he later peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger", airport officials told news agency PTI.