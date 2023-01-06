As per the latest updates, a Look Out Circular (LoC) has been issued against the accused who had allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger on an Air India flight, to prevent him from leaving the country. In another update, only 4 crew members have joined the investigation so far. Others are to join the probe today. “A team of Delhi police reached Mumbai to meet a relative of accused S Mishra pertaining to getting information about the accused," according to a statement by Delhi Police.

