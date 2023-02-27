Air India has reported a significant improvement in the number of intoxication incidents onboard flights since it reviewed its alcohol service policy in January. The airline's CEO & MD, Campbell Wilson, explained that, while the policy was in line with standards, Air India had educated and encouraged its crew to report any cases of intoxication. He revealed that there were incidents involving liquor almost every day, with many occurring when passengers consumed alcohol before boarding.

“When we reviewed our onboard liquor policy, we found that our policy was in line with the standards. We, however, educated our crew and have encouraged the practice of reporting cases," he said while addressing the media virtually.

Air India had carried out the review following a highly publicised incident on a New York-Delhi flight, where a male passenger allegedly urinated on a woman while drunk.

Wilson also gave an update on the Air India-Vistara merger, which is currently seeking approval from the Competition Commission of India. If approved, the deal would create the country's largest international carrier and second-largest domestic carrier. Wilson revealed that the merged airline would be known as Air India, as it is a more recognised name outside the country. Currently, the Tata group owns a 51% stake in Vistara, with the remainder owned by Singapore Airlines.

“The intention is to have one full-service airline and one low-cost airline in the group. The full-service airline will be an amalgam of Air India and Vistara," Wilson said, as reported by Hindusthan Times.

“Vistara has a very strong recognition in the Indian market but if you look outside the Indian market, clearly Air India is much more recognised and has a 90-year history... the future full-service carrier will be called Air India but we would like to retain and celebrate some of the Vistara heritage in that new manifestation.".

Wilson also disclosed that 1,500 Air India employees had taken the airline's voluntary retirement scheme, which equates to 43% of eligible staff. However, this has led to a shortage of crew, and Air India is hiring 500 cabin crew every month. The airline is also developing a crew academy to train personnel for not only Air India but other airlines too.