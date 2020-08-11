After 18 people died in an ill-fated Air India plane crash at Kozhikode last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has banned the operation of wide-body aircraft at Karipur airport during the monsoon season 'out of abundant caution'.

On Friday, a Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight with 191 passengers on board overshot the runway at the Karipur airport. The plane veered off the runway and plunged into a valley while landing in heavy rains, the official said.

When asked about the duration of the ban, the aviation regulator said, "No date has been fixed. We will wait for the monsoon to get over and as a means of abundant caution we are doing it," according to news agency PTI.

A wide-body aircraft like B747 and A350 have a bigger fuel tank. It can travel longer distances than the narrow-body aircraft. It also needs a longer runway length to take off or land.

"The special audit will be done at airports like Mumbai and Chennai that are affected by heavy rains annually," a senior official added.

Both the pilots died in the tragic mishap. The airline on Tuesday said 74 passengers injured in the plane crash were discharged from hospitals after "obtaining complete fitness".

Aviation safety expert Captain Ranganathan, who had earlier flagged concerns about Kozhikode airport runway, earlier said regulator should not allow landing of flights during monsoons on runway 10 at the aerodrome.

"Death due to an accident is something which happens when you don't know but when you knew the danger existed and you were warned about it and you took no action and an accident takes place, then it is definitely murder," Ranganathan told PTI.

In 2011, he had warned that flights landing on runway 10 in tailwind conditions in rain at the Kozhikode airport endanger the lives of people onboard those flights.

"No aircraft larger than a 737 or a 320 should be permitted to land there. They should not permit any landing during monsoons on runway 10. The DGCA should enforce that all airlines should comply and do their monsoon training before the monsoons what is called ALAR training they have to do it without failure," he added.

