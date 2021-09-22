Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, according to news agency ANI. Bansal will replace the current Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, who is retiring on 30 September.

Last year in February, Bansal was appointed as the chairman and managing director of Air India for a second time. His appointment came just days after the government announced 100% stake sale of the debt-ridden Air India.

Prior to joining Air India as MD, Bansal was the additional secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. He is a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Nagaland cadre.

Bansal, who hails from Haryana, has served in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, where he had looked after digital payments, Aadhaar and internet governance among others.

During his career spanning over the decades, Bansal has worked as secretary, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), joint secretary, Department of Heavy Industries, and also as director, Ministry of Civil Aviation, besides holding important assignments in the state government of Nagaland.

He is a civil engineer by profession having graduated from IIT Delhi in 1986 and has a diploma in finance from ICFAI, Hyderabad, and an executive masters in international business from IIFT, New Delhi.

