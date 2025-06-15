Air India crash: 32 of 241 victims onboard identified via DNA tests; 14 bodies handed over to kin 3 days after tragedy

Three days after the London-bound Air India 171 flight crashed into BJ medical college moments following take off, authorities have so far identified 32 victims through DNA testing and bodies of 14 have been handed over to their families, an official said on Sunday. A total of 241 passengers and crew on board were killed in the tragedy besides 29, including 5 MBBS students, on the ground in Meghaninagar area.

Advertisement

One British passenger miraculously survived.

Victims identified from Gujarat, Rajasthan The victims identified so far were from different places in Gujarat and Rajasthan, he said. "Thirty two DNA samples have matched till now, and 14 bodies have already been handed over to the respective families. These deceased were from Udaipur, Vadodara, Kheda, Mehsana, Arvalli, Ahmedabad and Botad districts," Additional civil superintendent Dr Rajnish Patel mentioned.

As many of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition or damaged otherwise, authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of victims of the horrific tragedy.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India shares first official response

The process of DNA matching of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who also died in the June 12 plane crash, was underway, Patel told reporters.

Advertisement

As many as 230 teams were formed to coordinate with the victims' families, officials earlier said.

Gujarat Relief Commissioner and Revenue Secretary Alok Pandey informed reporters on Saturday that, to prevent any administrative difficulties, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will issue death certificates on the spot. Following this, the village patwari will promptly provide a family relation card to ensure that families do not encounter any issues related to inheritance.