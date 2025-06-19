Air India releases full list of international routes with services reduced or suspended until July 15 | Check details

A week after the Air India plane crash, the Tata Group-owned company released a list of flight routes that have been suspended or will operate with reduced frequency till at least July 15.

“Further to the press statement released yesterday, 18 June 2025, which announced a temporary reduction in services operated by Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft, we wish to provide detail on the flights affected,” Air India said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Air India had said it would temporarily reduce flights operated with wide-body planes by 15 per cent.

This has come after the carrier was seen grappling with disruptions on several routes due to higher turnaround times of its Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 aircraft following the fatal Ahmedabad plane crash that killed at least 270.

“These reductions will be effective from June 21, 2025, and last until at least 15 July 2025,” Air India said in its statement on Thursday.

Details of the Air India flights affected are as follows. Air India routes suspended until 15 July 2025: Delhi-Nairobi1 (A1961/962)-4x weekly flights

Amritsar-London (Gatwick) (Al169/170) -3x weekly flights

Goa (Mopa)-London (Gatwick) (Al145/146) - 3x weekly flights

Routes with reduced frequency until 15 July 2025: North America Delhi-Toronto: Reduced from 13x weekly to 7x weekly

Delhi-Vancouver: Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

Delhi-San Francisco: Reduced from 10x weekly to 7x weekly

Delhi-Chicago: Reduced from 7x weekly to 3x weekly

Delhi-Washington (Dulles): Reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly

Europe Delhi-London (Heathrow): Reduced from 24x weekly to 22x weekly

Bengaluru-London (Heathrow): Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly

Amritsar-Birmingham and Delhi Birmingham: Reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly

Delhi-Paris: Reduced from 14x weekly to 12x weekly

Delhi-Milan: Reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly

Delhi-Copenhagen: Reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly

Delhi-Vienna: Reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

Delhi-Amsterdam: Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly Australia Delhi-Melbourne and Delhi-Sydney: Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

Far-East Delhi-Tokyo (Haneda): Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly

Delhi-Seoul (Incheon): Reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly Why is Air India reducing and suspending its flights? Air India said that the reduction in the routes are due to a “voluntary decision” to conduct pre-flight safety checks. Air India, following an order of the DGCA, had started to undertake safety checks on its Boeing Dreamliner fleet – the aircraft of which was involved in the plane crash.

“The reductions arise from the decision to voluntarily undertake enhanced pre-flight safety checks, as well as accommodate additional flight durations arising from airspace closures in the Middle East,” Air India said.

The carrier again apologised to the passengers affected by these curtailments.

