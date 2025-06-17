Air India crash: Indian High Commission in London, UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner express tribute to victims | Watch

The Indian High Commission in London conducted a memorial ceremony to honour departed souls of the Air India 171 crash. India's Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami and UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner were among dignitaries to join the diaspora members to pay tribute.

Canadian High Commissioner to the UK, Ralph Goodale, serving and former MPs also joined them to pay tribute to the victims.

UK MP Bob Blackman mourns the loss of those involved in accident UK Member of Parliament Bob Blackman participated in a special prayer service at the Haridham congregation with worshippers of the Yogi Divine Society, providing prayers for the victims of the tragic tragedy. "I joined the congregation of Haridham with worshippers of Yogi Divine Society to offer prayers for the victims, their friends & families of the dreadful Ahmedabad Plane Crash. We mourn the loss of so many lives, including relatives of the congregation of this Mandir. Om Shanti," Blackman said.

His message follows the crash of a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which struck a hostel shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12. The disaster claimed the lives of all 241 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and besides at least 33 others on the ground, including local residents and MBBS students residing in the hostel that the plane struck on impact.

The aircraft was carrying a total of 242 people, which included 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Remarkably, only one person survived the crash: Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

A UK-based expert who visited the crash site to hold an inspection told media present at the scene, "Maybe we will be able to speak later... We saw what you guys can see... It's just the same, as you can see from here."

