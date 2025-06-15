Air India crash | DNA matching of former CM Vijay Rupani done, family informed: Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel

Air India crash update: The DNA matching of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has been completed and his family has been informed by CM Bhupendra Patel, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, as per an ANI report.

Vijay Rupani was among the passengers on Air India's ill-fated Ahmedabad to London flight that crashed seconds into its journey on June 12.

“CM Bhupendra Patel went to the residence of former CM Vijay Rupani and informed his family that his DNA matching has been done,” Patel told reporters on June 15.

He added that the CM has also informed Rupani's family that Gujarat government will support them in the further proceedings of the last rites in Rajkot.

“The family members will decide when they will take over his mortal remains,” he added.