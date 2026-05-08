Air India crash probe in final stage, report expected within a month: Minister Naidu

A year after Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat claimed 260 lives, the investigation has landed into its last stage and the report on the probe is expected within a month, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said on Friday, May 8.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at GIFT City here, Naidu promised to address the grievances of the Ahmedabad plane crash victims' families and said a special ministry cell is coordinating compensation for the June 2025 disaster.

“Investigation is going on very strongly. We have to understand one thing that when foreign nationals were travelling on the plane that crashed, it (the probe report) will be up for scrutiny by any country. Any country or organisation can raise questions,” Rammohan Naidu told reporters.

The Union minister said the investigations have to be conducted with seriousness, fairness and transparency, and it being done in that spirit.

The Air India plane crash On June 12 last year, Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical college hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The aircraft burst into flames, killing 241 out of 242 people on board and 19 individuals on the ground.

Rammohan Naidu said, “The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting independent investigations and, whatever resources they have asked for, we have been providing.”

The Union aviation minister also promised that his ministry will look into any issues or dissatisfaction that were raised by the the victims' kin against Air India airline.

He said, “We are monitoring the situation. We have a cell in the ministry, which is coordinating compensation and other things announced at that time. If someone has any issue, we will look into it.”

Around 30 families of the victims of the plane crash from across Gujarat had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the release of the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR) black box data to uncover the truth behind the calamity.