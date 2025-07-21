Air India crash: Aviation minister tells Rajya Sabha AAIB probe ‘totally unbiased’, says ‘want to stand with truth…’

Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated21 Jul 2025, 12:37 PM IST
AAIB follows definitive, rule-based process, totally unbiased in probing Air India Ahd plane crash: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

"Multiple theories floating, respect process of investigation": Aviation Minister in Rajya Sabha on Air India crash

AAIB successful in decoding data from black boxes of Air India plane that crashed last month:Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

We want to stand with truth, not anything else: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu amid speculations over AI plane crash probe.

 

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)

(With inputs from PTI)

