Air India crash: Aviation minister tells Rajya Sabha AAIB probe ‘totally unbiased’, says ‘want to stand with truth…’

AAIB follows definitive, rule-based process, totally unbiased in probing Air India Ahd plane crash: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

"Multiple theories floating, respect process of investigation": Aviation Minister in Rajya Sabha on Air India crash

AAIB successful in decoding data from black boxes of Air India plane that crashed last month:Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

We want to stand with truth, not anything else: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu amid speculations over AI plane crash probe.

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)