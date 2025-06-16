Air India crash: Vijay Rupani's mortal remains to be handed over to family, last rites to be performed at 5 pm today

Air India crash: The mortal remains of Gujarat's former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be be handed over to his family and his last rites will be performed at 5 pm on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, Rupani's mortal remains will be taken to Rajkot by air and reach there at 2 pm. The last rites will be performed at 5 pm with state honours.

Vijay Rupani died in the Air India plane crash that happened on June 12 this year. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 241 passengers and crew.

Rupani's identity was confirmed through DNA testing, hospital authorities were quoted by ANI as saying.

According to officials, Rupani's mortal remains will be received from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital at 11:30 am and transported to Rajkot by air, where it is expected to arrive by 2 pm. The final rites are scheduled to be performed at 5 pm.

Rupani will be cremated in Rajkot later Monday with full state honours.

The Tricolour is being brought to the Civil Hospital mortuary in Ahmedabad to be draped over his mortal remains. Around 2,000 kilograms of flowers will be used to decorate the hearse van that will carry the body of the former Chief Minister.

Rushabh Rupani, son of former CM late Vijay Rupani, told ANI, “ This is a sad time not just for our family but also for the other 270 families.”

He thanked police, Aarogya staff, Civil Defence, Fire Services and RSS workers for their rescue efforts during this incident.

"I also express gratitude to PM Modi, CM Bhupendra Patel and other leaders for supporting and standing with not just our family, but also all other families. My father touched many lives during the 50-55 years of his political life. Today, all those people are standing by us. Many party workers from Punjab are also coming here to express their condolences...," Rushabh said.

Meanwhile, Nimit Mishra, son-in-law of former CM late Vijay Rupani, said, “These are extremely tragic times not just for us but for each and every one who has lost a loved one. We are finding it extremely difficult to go through these days. We are expressing overwhelming grief and agony.”

