"Blonde hair colour and streaking is strictly not permitted. Hair must be neat and styled according to company hair guidelines. Very high top knots and low buns resting on the neck are strictly not permitted. The bun must be made in the centre of the crown. A donut must be used for making a round bun. Only a thin sheer invisible net must be used with buns. Thick nets are not permitted. Only four black medium-size tic-tac or bobby pins are to be used. Pins must be of the same size and type. Short open hair must be blow dried or permanent smoothening to be done," it said.