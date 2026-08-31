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Air India Dammam-Delhi flight makes emergency landing after ‘bomb’ written on tissue

An Air India flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to New Delhi with 32 passengers made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday after a crew member found a tissue paper bearing a message that there was a ‘bomb’ on board the aircraft, police said.

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Published31 Aug 2026, 07:28 PM IST
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An Air India flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to New Delhi with 32 passengers made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday
An Air India flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to New Delhi with 32 passengers made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday
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An Air India flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to New Delhi with 32 passengers made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday after a crew member found a tissue paper bearing a message that there was a "bomb" on board the aircraft, police said.

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The pilots decided to divert the Delhi-bound aircraft to Ahmedabad after discovering the threat message, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), 'G' Division, VN Yadav said.

"A Dammam-Delhi Air India flight made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport after a tissue paper with the word "bomb" written on it was found by a crew member in the lavatory. There were 32 passengers onboard and all of them were safely deboarded at Terminal 2. The aircraft is being checked", said Ahmedabad Police

"The aircraft made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad International Airport at around 4:30pm after a crew member found a tissue paper having text "bomb" written on it, said the ACP.

Security agencies thoroughly checked the aircraft and found nothing suspicious, he informed.

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The flight had 32 passengers, all of whom are safe and have been accommodated at Terminal 2 of the Ahmedabad airport, stated the police officer, adding an investigation has been launched into the incident.

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