Air India has decreased its domestic services for the winter schedule 2021. Air India -- which was sold to the Tata Group earlier this month -- would operate 9% less weekly domestic flights in the upcoming winter schedule as compared to that of 2019, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Centre has announced the winter schedule of the Indian airlines on Thursday with 4.38% fewer flights than the pre-pandemic level.

The DGCA has approved 22,287 flights. According to the DGCA's statement, "It may be noted that 22,287 departures per week have been finalised to and from 108 airports.

Of these 108 airports, two are newly built-- the Kushinagar airport and the Sindhudurg airport.

IndiGo has the highest number of flights approved under the schedule (10,243), followed by SpiceJet (2,995), Go First (2,290), Air India (2,053), Vistara (1,675 ), and Air Asia ( 1, 393).

SpiceJet has decreased its domestic services by 31% to 2,995 weekly flights for this year's winter schedule as compared to 4,316 weekly flights that it got approved for the winter schedule of 2019. While Vistara has increased its domestic services by 22% to 1,675 weekly flights.

The winter schedule will end on March 26, next year.

