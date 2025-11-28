Air India Delhi-Ahmedabad flight AI2939 returns shortly after take-off after smoke indicator raises alarm

An Air India flight AI2939 operating from Delhi to Ahmedabad returned shortly after take-off on November 27. A smoke indication from the aircraft's cargo raised alarm following which the crew promptly initiated precautionary safety procedures as a part of standard operating protocols.

Air India official said, "The crew operating flight AI2939 from Delhi to Ahmedabad on 27 November decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a smoke indication in the cargo hold area, which was later found to be false after the aircraft underwent thorough precautionary checks," ANI reported.

As per data of flightradar24, the flight was scheduled to depart at 4:40 PM but it took off after a 15 minutes delay. The Airbus aircraft was scheduled to reach its destination by 6:20 PM. The route taken by Air India flight AI2939 is given below.

Air India flight AI2939 returns to Delhi Airport shortly after take-off.

According to an Air India official, the aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew were disembarked safely. Preliminary investigation revealed that smoke indication was found to be false.

Decreeing that alternative arrangements were made for passengers, the airline said, “Following standard operating procedure, the aircraft landed in Delhi, and the passengers and crew were disembarked safely. Our ground team at Delhi had provided immediate assistance to the passengers, and alternative arrangements were made to fly them to their destination at the earliest.”

Guwahati to Hyderabad flight cancelled This incident comes a day after Hyderabad bound Air India Express flight from Guwahati, carrying the number IX 2884, was cancelled due to “unforeseen operational reasons.” After Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj publicly called out the airline for the delay in departure, the airline issued a clarification.

In response to Siraj's post on X, Air India Express said, “We regret to inform you that the flight has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons. Our team at the airport is actively assisting all guests with the necessary arrangements. We understand how difficult this situation is, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding. Please be assured that our team will continue to keep you updated and extend all possible support.”

Expressing anguish over the delay, Mohammed Siraj, the fast bowler of the Indian cricket team, took to X and wrote, ""Air India flight no IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to take off at 7.25, however, there has been no communication from the airline and after repeatedly following up, they have just delayed the flight with no proper reasoning. This has been really frustrating and this is the basic ask by every passenger."