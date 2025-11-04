Air India Delhi–Bengaluru flight lands in Bhopal after technical snag, airline calls it ‘unforeseen situation’

In another case of a flight being directed and made too land at an emergency airport, an Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru was diverted to Bhopal after the officials detected a technical issue. The technical snag was detected mid-air, the airline said on Tuesday, November 4.

The aircraft, operating as flight AI2487, landed safely in Bhopal, where it is undergoing precautionary inspections, an Air India spokesperson said, adding that the inconvenience was caused due to “unforeseen situation.”

The spokesperson said, “Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers by this unforeseen situation. Our ground team at Bhopal has been providing immediate assistance and support to the passengers. Every effort is being made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest.”

The airline reiterated that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remain its top priority.

In another such case, an Air India San Francisco-Delhi flight made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbataatar in Mongolia. The airline said in a statement that the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route, resulting in an emergency landing at Ulaanbataatar.

Passengers of the Air India flight to New Delhi via Kolkata were disembarked and were given hotel arrangements, a statement by an Air India Spokesperson said.

In a post on X, the statement said, “AI174 of 02 November 2025, operating from San Francisco to Delhi had made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar International Airport in Mongolia. With the help of our partners and local authorities, Air India has extended immediate assistance to the passengers. They were served meals on board and have been disembarked. Hotel arrangements have been made for their stay after clearing immigration procedures at the airport, while Air India makes alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination, Delhi, at the earliest. Air India sincerely regrets the inconvenience to passengers arising from this unforeseen diversion, which was undertaken in the interest of safety. Every effort is being made to minimise the inconvenience.”

Earlier on October 17, an Air India flight was cancelled due to a technical issue. Then on October 19, it was said that Air India would operate an additional flight from Milan to Delhi.