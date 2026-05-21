Air India Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers ‘tail-strike’ during landing; aircraft grounded — what we know so far

Air India Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers 'tail-strike' during landing; aircraft grounded — what we know so farAir India Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers 'tail-strike' during landing; aircraft grounded — what we know so far

Akriti Anand
Published21 May 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Air India Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers ‘tail-strike’ during landing; aircraft grounded — what we know so far
Air India Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers ‘tail-strike’ during landing; aircraft grounded — what we know so far(REUTERS)

An Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru suffered a 'tail-strike' during landing at the Bengaluru airport on Thursday. Following the incident, the aircraft was grounded, and the return flight (from Bengaluru to Delhi) was cancelled.

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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