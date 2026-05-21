Air India Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers ‘tail-strike’ during landing; aircraft grounded — what we know so far
Air India Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers 'tail-strike' during landing; aircraft grounded — what we know so farAir India Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers 'tail-strike' during landing; aircraft grounded — what we know so far
An Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru suffered a 'tail-strike' during landing at the Bengaluru airport on Thursday. Following the incident, the aircraft was grounded, and the return flight (from Bengaluru to Delhi) was cancelled.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br>
In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.
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Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.
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One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.
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When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.
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Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br>
Connect with Akriti here<br>
LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br>
Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br>
Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in