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Air India Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers ‘tail-strike’ during landing; aircraft grounded — what we know so far

Air India Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers 'tail-strike' during landing; aircraft grounded — what we know so farAir India Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers 'tail-strike' during landing; aircraft grounded — what we know so far

Akriti Anand
Published21 May 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Air India Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers ‘tail-strike’ during landing; aircraft grounded — what we know so far
Air India Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers ‘tail-strike’ during landing; aircraft grounded — what we know so far(REUTERS)
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An Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru suffered a 'tail-strike' during landing at the Bengaluru airport on Thursday. Following the incident, the aircraft was grounded, and the return flight (from Bengaluru to Delhi) was cancelled.

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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