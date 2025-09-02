Air India Flight AI2913 returns to Delhi after Mayday call over engine fire alert

An Air India flight from Delhi to Indore was forced to return to the capital on 31 August after pilots reported a fire indication in one of its engines shortly after take-off. The aircraft, operating as Flight AI2913, landed safely back at Delhi airport with all passengers and crew unharmed.

Why did the Air India pilots issue a Mayday call? According to Air India, the cockpit crew received a fire alert in the right engine soon after departure from Delhi. Following international aviation protocols, the pilots declared a Mayday emergency with Air Traffic Control, signalling immediate danger.

However, once the situation was stabilised, the alert was downgraded to PAN-PAN, which denotes urgency without imminent threat.

What actions were taken by Air India? The Air India crew promptly shut down the affected engine in line with standard operating procedures and initiated a precautionary return to Delhi. The aircraft landed without further incident. Air India emphasised that the situation was handled with “utmost professionalism” and that no emergency landing was carried out.

How is Air India addressing the incident? In a statement, the airline confirmed that the aircraft has been grounded for inspection, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) formally notified. Passengers are being accommodated on an alternative aircraft bound for Indore.

“Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine. Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi where the flight landed safely. The crew had initially made a MAYDAY call to the air traffic control, but later downgraded it to PAN-PAN to indicate urgency rather than an emergency. We confirm that the flight did not make an emergency landing at Delhi. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew are our top priority.”, said Air India Spokesperson.