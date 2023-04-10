Air India deboards unruly passenger at Delhi airport, lodges FIR2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:35 AM IST
- In January, the DGCA penalised Tata Group-owned Air India twice related to incidents of unruly passenger behaviour
Air India on Monday turned around its AI 111 Delhi-London flight due to an 'unruly' passenger onboard. The flight returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi as there was an unruly male passenger onboard. According to an airline official the passenger had a fight with flight crew members in mid-air.
