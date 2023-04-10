Air India deboards unruly passenger at Delhi airport, lodges FIR

After the report, Air India informed the passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing. The airline has also lodged an FIR against the passenger. "Air India flight AI 111 scheduled to operate Delhi-London today returned to Delhi shortly after departure due to the serious unruly behaviour of a passenger on board. Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members. The passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing. An FIR has also been lodged with the police," the Tata Group's airline told the media.