Air India Delhi-San Francisco flight update: Relief flight departs from Russia, about to reach US city in next few hours

The Air India Delhi-San Francisco relief flight had taken off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, for Russia's Krasnoyarsk, on Friday.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published20 Jul 2024, 09:07 AM IST
Air India Delhi-San Francisco flight update: relief flight departs from Russia's Krasnoyarsk
Air India Delhi-San Francisco flight update: relief flight departs from Russia’s Krasnoyarsk(PTI)

An Air India relief aircraft for passengers of its Delhi-San Francisco flight stranded at Russia's Krasnoyarsk Airport has now departed from there for the US city, the airline posted on X.

"The flight AI 1179 departed Krasnoyarsk (KJA) at 0002 hours local time (20 July) for San Francisco (SFO), carrying all passengers and crew of AI183 that was diverted to Krasnoyarsk," said Air India.

The relief flight with an Air India team, including crew and security personnel, had taken off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, around 12 am (local time) for the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk.

Also Read | Passengers complain about Air India service; ferry flight to arrive in evening

The Indian Embassy in Moscow had also posted about the relief flight taking off from Russia's Krasnoyarsk, and thanked the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Also Read | Air India: Relief flight arranged for passengers after precautionary landing

"The Embassy of India, Moscow thanks the Foreign Ministry of Russia and its Representative Office in Krasnoyarsk, Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport, the Krasnoyarsk Krai Government, airport authorities and security officials, for the assistance to the passengers and to Embassy's team in the coordination work throughout the emergency situation," the Indian Embassy in Moscow said in a post on X.

Air India Delhi-San Francisco flight update: What happened before

 

With 225 passengers, and 19 crew members on board, Air India had to divert its San Fancisco bound flight after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area of the Boeing 777 aircraft.

The ferry flight also carried on board essentials, along with sufficient food for all passengers, according to an earlier update by the airline.

Air India said it has also mobilized additional on-ground support at SFO to carry out the clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival.

“The team at SFO are prepared to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including but not limited to medical care, ground transportation, and onward connections in applicable cases,” it stated.

Also Read | Air India’s US flight lands in Siberia: Why diversions to Russia are a pain

On Friday morning, the Embassy had said that a team of three senior officials and interpreters were on ground in Krasnoyarsk to assist the affected passengers.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 09:07 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaAir India Delhi-San Francisco flight update: Relief flight departs from Russia, about to reach US city in next few hours

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,925.00-1,347.00
    Chennai
    74,558.00-1,566.00
    Delhi
    75,144.00-389.00
    Kolkata
    74,558.00-531.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue