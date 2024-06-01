‘Technical glitch, AC system failure,’ How Air India Delhi to San Francisco flight passengers bear over 30 hours ordeal
Over 200 passengers faced a 30-hour delay on an Air India flight to San Francisco due to technical glitches, non-functional air conditioning, and payload issues. The flight finally departed from Delhi at around 2155 hours after multiple reschedulings.
