Air India Delhi to Zurich flight delayed due to mandatory Boeing 787-8 checks, arrives close to night curfew

An Air India flight from Delhi to Zurich was delayed on Sunday due to mandatory checks on Boeing 787-8 aircraft, which led to the flight arriving in Switzerland very late, close to the night curfew.
The delay was not due to any technical issue but the mandatory checks ordered by government, sources told PTI.
The return flight is scheduled to operate as planned, sources clarified.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!