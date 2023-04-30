The incident happened on February 27. The show cause notices were issued to the Air India CEO and head of flight safety on April 21 for not doing timely reporting of the incident to DGCA, which is in violation of the regulator's safety instructions, the senior official at the DGCA told PTI on Sunday. Besides, there was a delay in investigating the incident. Both the executives have been given 15 days to respond to the show cause notices, the official said.