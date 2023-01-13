Air India flight update: Tata Sons owned Air India on Friday announced that several of their domestic flight have been rescheduled, cancelled during the Republic Day week, that is between 19-26 January. Air India informed that the impact on flights is particular to flights which will arrive or depart from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi.
Air India flight update: Tata Sons owned Air India on Friday announced that several of their domestic flight have been rescheduled, cancelled during the Republic Day week, that is between 19-26 January. Air India informed that the impact on flights is particular to flights which will arrive or depart from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi.
Read on if you have booked tickets with the airline during this period.
Read on if you have booked tickets with the airline during this period.
Air India informed that no cancellation of their international flights have been done for the said period. International flights have only been rescheduled, not cancelled, the airline has clarified in their official statement. The changes have only been made for domestic flights.
Air India informed that no cancellation of their international flights have been done for the said period. International flights have only been rescheduled, not cancelled, the airline has clarified in their official statement. The changes have only been made for domestic flights.
The airline company cited compliance with Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Delhi Airport for the rescheduling and alteration in domestic and international flights between 19-26 January.
The airline company cited compliance with Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Delhi Airport for the rescheduling and alteration in domestic and international flights between 19-26 January.
“In view of the Republic Day preparations by the Indian Air Force, the airspace will be restricted for nearly three hours every day for one week in the run up to the 74th Republic Day. Thus, Air India has taken appropriate measures to cancel as well as reschedule flights while minimising disruptions." the official statement.
“In view of the Republic Day preparations by the Indian Air Force, the airspace will be restricted for nearly three hours every day for one week in the run up to the 74th Republic Day. Thus, Air India has taken appropriate measures to cancel as well as reschedule flights while minimising disruptions." the official statement.
Passengers are advised to visit the official website www.airindia.in for further update on their flights. “Domestic or international passengers arriving at/departing from IGI Airport, New Delhi, are requested to check their flight status to avoid any further inconvenience." Air India said.
Passengers are advised to visit the official website www.airindia.in for further update on their flights. “Domestic or international passengers arriving at/departing from IGI Airport, New Delhi, are requested to check their flight status to avoid any further inconvenience." Air India said.
Air India domestic flights
Air India informed that for the Republic Day week in 2023, the NOTAM has been issued for 19 -24 January and 26 January from 10:30 am to 12:45pm.
Air India domestic flights
Air India informed that for the Republic Day week in 2023, the NOTAM has been issued for 19 -24 January and 26 January from 10:30 am to 12:45pm.
“To adhere to NOTAM, Air India will be cancelling all flights operating to and from Delhi across the 7-day period during the time range as mentioned above." the official statement read. This means any flight by Air India flying to or out of national capital Delhi between 10:30 am to 12:45pm during the above mentioned days have been CANCELLED.
“To adhere to NOTAM, Air India will be cancelling all flights operating to and from Delhi across the 7-day period during the time range as mentioned above." the official statement read. This means any flight by Air India flying to or out of national capital Delhi between 10:30 am to 12:45pm during the above mentioned days have been CANCELLED.
“This has been done without causing disruptions on other routes. Flights operating earlier or later than the prescribed time range will continue to operate as usual." the airline added.
“This has been done without causing disruptions on other routes. Flights operating earlier or later than the prescribed time range will continue to operate as usual." the airline added.
Air India international flights
Air India informed that for international flights that will be flying to or out of Delhi on 19,20,21,22,23,24 and 26 January, 2023 between 10:30 am to 12:45pm will be REALIGNED.
Air India international flights
Air India informed that for international flights that will be flying to or out of Delhi on 19,20,21,22,23,24 and 26 January, 2023 between 10:30 am to 12:45pm will be REALIGNED.
“As far as international operations are concerned, Air India will be realigning the same with either a one-hour delay or advancement."
“As far as international operations are concerned, Air India will be realigning the same with either a one-hour delay or advancement."
Please note, owing to the NOTAM, ultra-long haul, long-haul and short haul international operations from five stations, namely LHR (London), IAD (Dulles), EWR (Newark), KTM (Kathmandu) and BKK (Bangkok), will be impacted due to advancement or delay by one hour.
Please note, owing to the NOTAM, ultra-long haul, long-haul and short haul international operations from five stations, namely LHR (London), IAD (Dulles), EWR (Newark), KTM (Kathmandu) and BKK (Bangkok), will be impacted due to advancement or delay by one hour.
“There are no cancellations of international operations during this period" the official statement mentioned.
“There are no cancellations of international operations during this period" the official statement mentioned.
How to check Air India flight status?
-Visit the official website www.airindia.in
How to check Air India flight status?
-Visit the official website www.airindia.in
-Scroll down and click on flight status
-Scroll down and click on flight status
-Enter the flight number and date
-Enter the flight number and date
Further you can check the Air India Flight PNR Status, you can visit the airline's website and enter your booking reference number into the "Check Flight Status" box. You can also call the airline's customer service line to inquire about your flight status.
Further you can check the Air India Flight PNR Status, you can visit the airline's website and enter your booking reference number into the "Check Flight Status" box. You can also call the airline's customer service line to inquire about your flight status.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.