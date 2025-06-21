Air India door ‘shaking’ mid-air, plugged with paper napkins: ‘Scary 15 minutes trauma’ at AI-314 goes viral

About an hour into the flight, a door of an Air India plane — flying from Delhi to Hong Kong — reportedly started shaking and making noises. The incident happened on Air India flight AI-314 after it took off from Delhi on June 1.

Taking swift action, Air India's flight attendants "used paper napkins to tighten the door" and pushed it to seal it. The flight continued to its destination and landed safely, the Times of India reported.

The incident was first reported by a LinkedIn user, who shared details of the flight in a post “as reported by the passenger” last week. He even attached a picture of the door plugged with paper napkins.

"Please zoom and take a closer look at the image of the door, as shared by one of the passenger travelling by Air India flight AI 314 departed from New Delhi to Hongkong on 1st June 2025," the user's post read.

It stated that after about an hour of take off, “door started shaking and making noise. It seemed the door seal came off due to air pressure.”

"Air hostesses jumped into action, holding and push the door back, used paper napkins to tighten the door. Thankfully flight landed safely in Hongkong, (sic)" the user said.

He added that the "scary 15 minutes trauma" was reported by a passenger.

The Air India flight AI-314 was a Boeing 787 aircraft.

Air India reacts Air India said in a statement that an aircraft undergoes multiple engineering checks before it is cleared for flight operations, with top priority given to safety issues.

The airline said the June 1 Delhi-Hong Kong flight also went through the process.

“A hissing sound started emanating from the decorative door panel mid-flight, and after assessing that there was no risk to safety, crew took action to alleviate the noise. After landing in Hong Kong airport, the aircraft underwent checks by the engineering team," Air India was quoted by the Times of India as saying.

The statement added, “All safety parameters were found to be in compliance and the aircraft was cleared for service. There was no such noise during the return flight AI315 from Hong Kong to Delhi. We would like to reiterate that the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority."

