Air India Dubai-Cochin flight diverted to Mumbai after 'low pressure' in cabin

Air India Dubai-Cochin flight diverted to Mumbai after ‘low pressure’ in cabin

Earlier, Air India Express's Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat on Saturday night after a burning smell was observed in cabin mid-air
2 min read . 07:40 PM ISTLivemint

The DGCA will carry out investigation into the incident

An Air India flight travelling from Dubai to Cochin was diverted to Mumbai after an incident of low pressure was reported in the cabin, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday. 

“An incident of low pressure was reported in Air India Boeing Fleet B787, Flight No. AI- 934 (Dubai-Cochin). The flight was diverted to Mumbai and it landed safely. Two senior officers of O/o DAS WR are assigned the task to carry out a preliminary investigation," said the DGCA. 

This is the third incident of a snag on an Air India plane in the last week. 

Earlier on 17 July, Air India Express's Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed in the cabin mid-air. Officials said that the burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley and pilots.

A live bird was found in the cockpit of the Air India Express Bahrain-Kochi flight on 15 July.

Multiple technical malfunctions have been reported in aircraft flown by Indian carriers over the last month.

A Go First flight flying from Delhi to Guwahati on Wednesday was diverted to Jaipur after the windshield of the aircraft cracked mid-air.

On Tuesday, two A320neo of Go First were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. This came after the airline's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags.

Both aircraft reported faults in engine number 2. The Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi, DGCA officials said. The Srinagar-Delhi flight returned to Srinagar after engine number 2 showed fault mid-air.

On 17 July, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precautionary measure after pilots observed a defect in one engine.

SpiceJet is under the scanner right now. On 6 July, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since 19 June.

The DGCA is currently investigating all these incidents.

In view of this, aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.

