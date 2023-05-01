Licence renewal issue: Air India sends a strongly worded email to pilots2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 03:12 PM IST
The mail stated that there have been various instances where the crew has not submitted the required documents or completed the required formalities, which are 'needed to be done w.r.t license renewals'
The tussle between the management of Air India and the pilots seems to be extended for some more days as Air India has sent out a strongly worded email, including a directive of disciplinary and monetary action against its pilots, in case of delay in licence renewal or Airport Entry Pass (AEP).
