NEW DELHI : Air India, Dubai's Emirates, Japan's All Nippon Airways on Tuesday suspended some flights to the United States amid 5G wireless deployment plan set to start on Wednesday. The airlines said they were either cancelling or changing the aircraft on some US-bound flights.

The move comes due to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the US.

Air India in a tweet said due to deployment of 5G communications in the United States, its operations to the US from India stand curtailed/revised with change in aircraft type from January 19, 2022.

The airline said it will not be able to operate the following flights of January 19 2022: AI101/102 DEL/JFK/DEL AI173/174 DEL/SFO/DEL AI127/126 DEL/ORD/DEL AI191/144 BOM/EWR/BOM.

The airline further said passengers scheduled to fly to Washington DC from Delhi by AI103 of Wednesday will operate as per schedule.

Separately, Dubai's Emirates and Japan's All Nippon Airways also suspended some flights to the US citing uncertainty over the rollout of 5G services, news agency Reuters reported.

ANA said on its website it was acting in response to a notice to airlines from Boeing over restrictions on the use of its 777 long-haul airliner amid industry concerns about radio interference.

Meanwhile, AT&T and Verizon Communications Tuesday agreed to temporarily defer turning on some wireless towers near key airports to avert disruption to US flights.

Both the companies said they will launch new C-Band 5G wireless service on Wednesday but agreed to delay some deployment near airports.

