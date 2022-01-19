1 min read.Updated: 19 Jan 2022, 02:18 AM ISTLivemint
Air India said due to the deployment of 5G communications in the US it will not be able to operate the following flights of Wednesday: AI101/102 DEL/JFK/DEL AI173/174 DEL/SFO/DEL AI127/126 DEL/ORD/DEL AI191/144 BOM/EWR/BOM
NEW DELHI :
Air India, Dubai's Emirates, Japan's All Nippon Airways on Tuesday suspended some flights to the United States amid 5G wireless deployment plan set to start on Wednesday. The airlines said they were either cancelling or changing the aircraft on some US-bound flights.
The move comes due to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the US.