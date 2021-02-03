OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Air India employees' interest will be protected, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo: PTI)
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo: PTI)

Air India employees' interest will be protected, says Hardeep Singh Puri

2 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 06:30 PM IST PTI

The interest of Air India employees will be safeguarded in accordance with the guidance of the DIPAM, Finance Ministry and same will be reflected in the share purchase agreement to be signed with new owner post disinvestment, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said

NEW DELHI : The interest of Air India employees will be safeguarded in accordance with the guidance of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

The disinvestment process of Air India, which had a total debt of over 38,366 crore in the last fiscal -- is in progress.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
With increasing life expectancy and refined health services, the average population of senior citizens is booming in India. Photo: AP

Senior citizens highly under-insured even after Covid-19 pandemic: Survey

2 min read . 06:58 PM IST
The government has extended the scheme, which was to expire on 31 January, to end of February

Vivad se Vishwas scheme fetches 95,000 crore

2 min read . 06:52 PM IST
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Time to extend hand of peace in 'all directions', says Pak army chief

1 min read . 06:26 PM IST
Photo: AP

China steps up vaccine diplomacy as competition with India heats up

2 min read . 06:18 PM IST

"The interest of the employees of Air India will be safeguarded in accordance with the guidance of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Ministry of Finance and same will be reflected in the Share Purchase Agreement to be signed with new owner post disinvestment," Puri said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The civil aviation minister was responding to a query on whether current employees of Air India will remain employed with the airline post its strategic disinvestment.

The Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) for inviting Expression of Interest (EoI) for strategic disinvestment of the government's 100% stakes in Air India and Air India Express and 50% shareholding in Air India SATS was issued on January 27, 2020.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the EoI deadline was extended from time to time and the last date was December 14, 2020.

As per audited accounts of FY 2019-20 (provisional), the airline's total debt was 38,366.39 crore. "The above amount is after the transfer of debt amounting to 22,064 crore during the FY 2019-20 to Air India Assets Holding Limited being a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV)," Puri said.

In another written reply, the minister said that as on December 31, 2020, the airline's total dues against various government departments on accounts of airfare, "including dues towards VVIP Operations were 498.17 crore".

"Usually, the credit period for Government of India Departments varies from 15 to 30 days from the receipt of invoice and no interest is paid to Air India in case of non-payment within the credit period," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout