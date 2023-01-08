Air India erred in addressing situation: Tata Sons chairman

The statement follows public outrage over the incident whereby a passenger urinated on a co-passenger, a woman in her 70s, on a 26 November New York-Delhi flight of Air India. The passenger, identified as Shankar Mishra, a senior executive at US financial services firm Wells Fargo, has since been terminated by his employer. Delhi Police also arrested Mishra from Bengaluru on Saturday, and he has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}