Air India Express all set to rebrand its aircraft for a premium avatar: Report1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 05:11 PM IST
Air India Express, which has 28 Airbuses from Air Asia and 26 Boeing 737 aircraft, will add 23 new Boeing 737 Max by March-end.
Tata Group's budget carrier Air India Express will soon come out with a new logo and livery while retaining its tail art culture, PTI quoted an official as saying. Tata Group had previously Thursday unveiled Air India's new logo and livery.
