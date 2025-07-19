Air India Express flight to Thailand’s Phuket turns back to Hyderabad 16 minutes after takeoff

An Air India Express flight bound for Phuket was forced to return to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday morning shortly after departure.

Advertisement

According to FlightAware data, flight IX110 operated by a Boeing 737 Max 8 (registration VT-BWA) took off at 6:41 am, and landed back at 6.57 am, with flying time of 16 minutes.

An Air India Express flight to Phuket was forced to return to Hyderabad shortly after takeoff.

Flight IX110, a Boeing 737 Max 8, departed at 6:41 am and returned at 6:57 am.

Advertisement

The flight had been scheduled to arrive in Phuket at 11:45 am.

On June 12, an Air India plane, en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed into a building soon after takeoff, killing 260 people, including 19 on the ground. Out of the 242 people who were onboard the ill-fated Boeing 787-8 aircraft, only one passenger survived.

Netizens say, ‘frustrating’ A user on X wrote, “@DGCAIndia @AirIndiaX flight iX110 En route Hyderabad to Phuket returns after take off back to Hyderabad. The flight took off at schedule but returned to Hyderabad. It is frustrating as still there hasn’t been any update and we are waiting in the plane for further info.”

Advertisement

In another tweet, the user said, “Thank you @AirIndiaX for making me realise to never ever fly with you again and successfully redirecting and landing in Hyderabad due to a technical glitch and making me go through unorganised re- security check…”

Advertisement



In a reply to this, Air India Express noted, "We apologise for the inconvenience caused due to the disruption of your flight. Please note that the delay was due to technical reasons, as ensuring our guests' safety remains our top priority. We are working on resolving the issue and are currently awaiting the updated ETD.

On June 12, an Air India plane, en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed into a building soon after takeoff, killing 260 people, including 19 on the ground. Out of the 242 people who were onboard the ill-fated Boeing 787-8 aircraft, only one passenger survived.