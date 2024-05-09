Active Stocks
Air India Express cabin crew halts strike as carrier agrees to withdraw termination letters
Air India Express cabin crew halts strike as carrier agrees to withdraw termination letters

Air India Express cabin crew withdraws strike after airline agrees to look into issues raised by them

Air India Express cabin crew withdraws strike after airline agrees to look into issues raised by them, say sources. Air India Express agrees to withdraw termination letters issued to 25 cabin crew: Sources told PTI

Published: 09 May 2024, 07:54 PM IST
