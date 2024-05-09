BREAKING NEWS
Air India Express cabin crew halts strike as carrier agrees to withdraw termination letters
- Air India Express cabin crew withdraws strike after airline agrees to look into issues raised by them
Air India Express cabin crew withdraws strike after airline agrees to look into issues raised by them, say sources. Air India Express agrees to withdraw termination letters issued to 25 cabin crew: Sources told PTI
