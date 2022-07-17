Air India Express Calicut-Dubai flight diverted to Muscat: DGCA

Officials said that the burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley and pilots, therefore, diverted the plane to Muscat and landed safely.
In what comes as a a futher bad news for India's aviation industry, Air India Express's Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat on Saturday night after a burning smell was observed in cabin mid-air, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Sunday.
Officials said that the burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley and pilots, therefore, diverted the plane to Muscat and landed safely.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident, officials noted.
In another incident, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution on Sunday after pilots observed defect in one of the engines. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating both the incidents, officials noted.
"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect," IndiGo said in a statement to the media. "Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi."
Later, IndiGo airlines' replacement aircraft has reached Karachi, Pakistan after its flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at Karachi airport, earlier today. The replacement aircraft will depart from Karachi in a while with all 125 passengers onboardaccording to the sources.
Earlier, on July 5, a Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight from New Delhi made a precautionary landing in Pakistan's Karachi airport after the pilot developed a technical glitch.
"SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai diverted to Karachi. Boeing 737' engine has developed a technical fault. The captain of the aircraft sought a precautionary landing and was given permission. All passengers on board are safe. The call sign of the aircraft is SG11," sources told ANI on Tuesday.
According to the Karachi airport officials, the flight was diverted when it was on the way to Dubai.
"The plane landed in Karachi 0803 am (local time), 53 minutes after being airborne. It has been on-ground for the past four hours. Passengers are being looked after. The plane has been parked in the designated area where engineers are assessing the problem," Pakistan's civil aviation authority (CAA) official said.
SpiceJet said on July 5 a Boeing 737 aircraft from New Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi due to a fuel indicator light malfunctioning, prompting the airlines watchdog to issue a warning notice.
