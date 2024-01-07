Air India Express completes Boeing 737 MAX inspection
Images on social media last Friday showed Alaska Airlines flight 1282, a Boeing 737-9 MAX, with a large hole in its side and passengers using oxygen masks.
Air India Express has completed the inspection of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft following an advisory from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. In a response to query from Mint, an airline spokesperson said the company's engineering team completed the inspection as directed by the DGCA.