KOZHIKODE : Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and governor Arif Muhammad Khan will visit the crash site at Calicut International Airport on Saturday.

The death toll in the Air India Express flight crash rose to 18 with one more person succumbing to injuries. The flight skidded off a wet runway while landing on Friday evening and crashed into a ravine, breaking into two pieces.

One of the deceased, has tested positive for covid-19, said KT Jaleel, a Malappuram-native and Kerala’s minister for local administration, who is camping in the neighbourhood along with two other ministers.

The rest of the 190 passengers and crew onboard are admitted to 13 hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. "16 of them are severely injured. The rest of them are completely stable, nothing to worry," said Kozhikode collector S Sambasiva Rao.

Aviation Minister Puri is likely to arrive by around 12 pm and will hold a discussion with the officials, said Muraleedharan. “Prime Minister had spoken to the CM yesterday night and asked me to leave for Kerala at the night itself… to be the representative of the central government," he told reporters.

The CM, accompanied by chief secretary Vishwas Mehta and DGP Loknath Behra is likely to visit the site at around 9 am. Governor Arif Muhammad Khan is likely to visit in the morning too.

