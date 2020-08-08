NEW DELHI : In a heartfelt post on Facebook, National Highways Authority of India’s financial advisor Nilesh Sathe said that his cousin Dipak Sathe, the pilot of the Air India Express plane crash at Kozhikode airport on Friday night, was proud of repatriating Indians stuck in foreign countries amid the covid-19 related lockdown.

“He called me just a week before and was jovial, as always. When I asked him about the 'Vande Bharat' Mission, he was proud of bringing back our countrymen from Arab countries," Nilesh Sathe said.

Nilesh Sathe said that Dipak had once miraculously survived an air crash in the 1990’s when he was an Indian Air Force pilot.

“He survived an air crash in early nineties when he was in Airforce. He was hospitalised for 6 months for multiple skull injuries and nobody thought that he will fly again. But his strong will power and love for flying made him clear the test again. It was a miracle," Nilesh Sathe said in his post.

Dipak Sathe, a pilot with 36 years of flying experience, leaves behind his wife and two sons, while his father Colonel Vasant Sathe stays in Nagpur with his wife. His brother, Vikas Sathe, was also an Army officer who lost his life while serving in Jammu region.

At least 1 people, including Dipak Sathe and his co-pilot, died and several were critically injured on Friday night when an Air India Express flight veered off the runway and broke apart while landing at the Kozhikode airport.

The Boeing 737 aircraft was on a Dubai-Kozhikode flight carrying 190 passengers who were being repatriated from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The mission was launched by the Indian government to repatriate Indians stuck in foreign countries since March due to the covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in various countries.

