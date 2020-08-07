Air India Express flight crash in Kerala: MEA opens 24x7 helpline numbers

Following the tragic Air India Express flight crash in Kerala hours ago, the Ministry of External Affairs opened helpline numbers for those affected by the incident

Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson, MEA, tweeted that the ministry was deeply saddened by the Air India Express aircraft accident in Kozhikode and shared the helpline numbers as well as email ID for assistance. These numbers are operational for 24x7.

Below are the details:

1800 118 797

Telephone receiver +91 11 23012113

Telephone receiver+91 11 23014104

Telephone receiver+91 11 23017905

Fax: +91 11 23018158

Email: covid19@mea.gov.in

The Air India Express Dubai- Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, overshot during landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

The incident took place at 7:41 pm.

At least 14 people in the flight have been feared dead and 15 others were seriously injured, according to officials in the flight accident.

Abdul Karim, a senior Kerala state police officer, said the dead included one of the pilots. He said at least 15 of the injured were in critical condition, and that rescue operations were over.

Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, said no fire was reported on the Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed and broke into two pieces.

Aviation regulator DGCA said the plane skidded off the end of the runway and "fell down in the valley and broke down in two pieces".

It was a repatriation flight carrying Indian citizens back to the country, officials said. Regular commercial flights have been halted in India because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.

