Air India Express flight from Dubai crashes at Kozhikode

An Air India Express flight from Dubai carrying 191 people skidded off a wet runway while landing at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening and crashed into a ravine, breaking into two and leaving 17 people, including the two pilots, dead and several critically injured.

The incident involving a Boeing 737 jetliner occurred at 7.41pm and several injured passengers were immediately evacuated to hospital, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement. It did not specify the number of casualties, but Kerala health minister K.K. Shailaja said at least 17 people had died. Junior external affairs minister V. Muraleedharan said the pilot and the first officer were among the dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the accident. “My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected," Modi said in a tweet.

“The @FlywithIX flight number AXB-1344 on its way from Dubai to Kozhikode with 191 persons on board, overshot the runway in rainy conditions & went down 35 ft into a slope before breaking up into two pieces. We are in touch with local authorities," civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a statement. He said relief teams from Air India and Airports Authority of India were being immediately dispatched from Delhi and Mumbai. All efforts are being made to help passengers. A formal enquiry will be conducted by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, Puri said. The crash occurred amid heavy monsoon rains in the southern coastal state where visibility at the airport was about 2000 ft, according to a Union government official.

The flight was operated by Captain Deepak Vasanth Sathe and first officer Akhilesh Kumar and it was repatriating passengers from Dubai as part of the government’s Vande Bharat Mission in the wake of the pandemic. The budget airline, a subsidiary of flag carrier Air India Ltd, had four cabin crew—Shilpa Katare, Akshay Pal Singh, Lalit Kumar and Abhik Biswas, according to the declaration document by the airline, before the flight commenced.

“A total of 189 had booked tickets. But 184 boarded including 10 kids, 128 men and 46 women," Muraleedharan said.

The aviation ministry said there were 10 infants. Officials have been ordered to take necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted shortly after the incident.

Officials deployed airport taxis and private vehicles from the neighbourhood to rush the injured to hospitals. Kerala health minister K.K. Shailaja said the reports she received from the Kozhikode Medical College suggested that people who reached there were really critical.

The tragic accident invoked memories of a similar incident last year when an Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot the Mangalore airport runway.

The Boeing aircraft performed a ‘go around’ the airport twice before it attempted to land at the airport which was witnessing heavy rains since Friday morning.

The Kozhikode airport is a tabletop airport, which is difficult to navigate during heavy rains and adverse weather. A tabletop airport is one where the runway is on the top of a plateau or hill with one or both ends adjacent to a steep elevation, which drops into a gorge.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had in July last year raised significant safety concerns regarding Airports Authority of India operated Kozhikode airport. According to the regulator, the runway could be dangerous for landings during heavy rains. A DGCA spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.

Spokespersons at Air India Express and Airport Authority of India, which operates the Kozhikode airport, were not immediately available for comment.

Gireesh Chandra Prasad contributed to this story.

