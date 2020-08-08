Air India Express flight from Dubai crashes at Kozhikode

“The @FlywithIX flight number AXB-1344 on its way from Dubai to Kozhikode with 191 persons on board, overshot the runway in rainy conditions & went down 35 ft into a slope before breaking up into two pieces. We are in touch with local authorities," civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a statement. He said relief teams from Air India and Airports Authority of India were being immediately dispatched from Delhi and Mumbai. All efforts are being made to help passengers. A formal enquiry will be conducted by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, Puri said. The crash occurred amid heavy monsoon rains in the southern coastal state where visibility at the airport was about 2000 ft, according to a Union government official.