Air India Express flight from Hindon airport fails to take off due technical issue, airline offers full refund

An Air India Express flight on Sunday failed to take off from Hindon airport in Ghaziabad following a technical issue and subsequent watch hour limitations at the airport, an Air India Express Spokesperson as saying.

The spokesperson stated that the flight will depart once the airport is available for commercial operations in the morning.

Among other things, the spokesperson said that they have provided guests with options including hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling, or cancellation with a full refund.

"One of our flights from Hindon is operating with a delay as it could not take off following a technical issue and subsequent watch hour limitations at the airport. The flight will depart once the airport is available for commercial operations in the morning. We have provided guests with options including hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling, or cancellation with a full refund," ANI quoted the Air India Express Spokesperson as saying.

Similar incidents: Earlier on 21 July, an Air India flight AI2403, bound for Kolkata, aborted take-off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after a technical snag was reported.

The flight was carrying 160 passengers and was on the runway when the issue was detected, said airport sources.

All the passengers have been deplaned, and the flight is rescheduled to depart later today, according to an Air India spokesperson.

Also on 23 July, a Doha-bound Air India Express flight was forced to return to Calicut International Airport, approximately two hours after its departure, owing to a technical fault, the airline confirmed.

The flight, IX 375, carrying 188 passengers including pilots and crew, took off from Calicut at around 9:07 am but landed back at 11:12 am after the crew noticed a technical issue mid-air.

On 25 July, another Air India flight from Jaipur to Mumbai made an emergency return shortly after takeoff. Flight AI612 returned to Jaipur International Airport due to a “suspected technical issue”, officials confirmed. The aircraft was airborne for about 18 minutes before returning to Jaipur.

