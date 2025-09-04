Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bengaluru cancelled after bird hit

An Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bengaluru was cancelled after a bird hit the aircraft while taxiing. The airline made alternate arrangements for the affected passengers.

Updated4 Sep 2025, 12:30 PM IST
An Air India Express flight in action.
An Air India Express flight in action. (PTI)

An Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bengaluru was cancelled after it suffered a bird hit, an airline official said on Thursday. An eagle struck the nose of the aircraft while taxiing on the runway for takeoff, he said.

The airline had to cancel the flight and make alternate arrangements for the passengers. “The bird hit happened before takeoff. It occurred when the aircraft was taxiing on the runway...” the official told PTI.

(This is a developing story)

