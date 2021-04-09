An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Kozhikode in Kerala today after a fire warning was sounded in the cargo compartment, news agency ANI tweeted.

"An Air India Express flight made a precautionary landing at Kozhikode today after pilots detected fire alarm from cargo. With 17 passengers onboard, the flight was scheduled for Calicut-Kuwait," said Air India Express spokesperson.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and can be seen next to the aeroplane.

More details are awaited.

