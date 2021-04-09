Subscribe
Home >News >India >Air India Express flight makes an emergency landing in Kozhikode

Air India Express flight makes an emergency landing in Kozhikode

Premium
Air India Express flight makes an emergency landing in Kozhikode.
1 min read . 10:33 AM IST Staff Writer

An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Kozhikode in Kerala today after a fire warning was sounded in the cargo compartment, news agency ANI tweeted.

"An Air India Express flight made a precautionary landing at Kozhikode today after pilots detected fire alarm from cargo. With 17 passengers onboard, the flight was scheduled for Calicut-Kuwait," said Air India Express spokesperson.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and can be seen next to the aeroplane.

More details are awaited.

