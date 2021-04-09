Air India Express flight makes an emergency landing in Kozhikode.

Air India Express flight makes an emergency landing in Kozhikode1 min read . 10:33 AM IST
An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Kozhikode in Kerala today after a fire warning was sounded in the cargo compartment
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Kozhikode in Kerala today after a fire warning was sounded in the cargo compartment
An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Kozhikode in Kerala today after a fire warning was sounded in the cargo compartment, news agency ANI tweeted.
An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Kozhikode in Kerala today after a fire warning was sounded in the cargo compartment, news agency ANI tweeted.
"An Air India Express flight made a precautionary landing at Kozhikode today after pilots detected fire alarm from cargo. With 17 passengers onboard, the flight was scheduled for Calicut-Kuwait," said Air India Express spokesperson.
"An Air India Express flight made a precautionary landing at Kozhikode today after pilots detected fire alarm from cargo. With 17 passengers onboard, the flight was scheduled for Calicut-Kuwait," said Air India Express spokesperson.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and can be seen next to the aeroplane.
More details are awaited.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.