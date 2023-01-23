An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat has made an emergency landing at Trivandrum Airport, shortly after take-off due to a technical glitch in its on-board computer system. There were 105 passengers onboard, according to the news agency PTI.

The flight, IX 549, took off from Kerala's capital city at 8.30 am and returned to the international airport at 9.17 am after one of the pilots noticed the technical glitch.

Kerala | An Air India Express flight with 105 passengers onboard from Trivandrum to Mascot landed at Trivandrum Airport due to a technical issue in FMS (flight management system). The flight took off from Trivandrum at 8.30 am & landed back at 9.17 am: Air India Express Spox pic.twitter.com/ZWmB9G07O2 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

An Air India Express spokesperson stated that all 105 passengers and the cabin crew are safe.

The airline is attempting to arrange another flight for the passengers and it's expected to take off from here at 1 pm, he said. All passengers are being well taken care of, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are added.)