Air India Express flight makes emergency landing due to technical glitch1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 12:55 PM IST
The flight, IX 549, took off from Kerala's capital city at 8.30 am and returned to the international airport at 9.17 am after one of the pilots noticed the technical glitch.
An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat has made an emergency landing at Trivandrum Airport, shortly after take-off due to a technical glitch in its on-board computer system. There were 105 passengers onboard, according to the news agency PTI.
